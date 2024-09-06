Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 best Bollywood songs that celebrate greatness of Lord Ganesha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Perfect Bollywood song for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India on September 7, 2024. The 10-day festival will begin on Saturday with Lord Ganesha's Sthapana at home, where devotees are filled with joy and devotion. Like every other festival, this festival is also incomplete with songs and dance. Over the years, Bollywood movies have delivered some of the iconic tracks that perfectly capture the essence of this festival. We have curated a list of five popular Hindi songs for you that will fit perfectly in your playlist for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi.

Deva Shree Ganesha

The song is from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer 2012 release Agneepath. Deva Shree Ganesha is sung by Ajay Gogavale and is pictured on Hrithik taking blessings from Lord Ganesha moments before he is all set to take revenge from his enemies.

Gajanana

The song is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Bajirao Mastani and is composed by Shreyas Puranik and sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The song comes during an important development in the film when Mastanirescues her child from the invaders. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Shendur Laal Chadhayo

Singers Ravindra Sathe and Uttara Kelkar lent their voice to the song from the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Vaastav. Shendur Laal Chadhayo is among the most popular songs from the film.

Shambhu Sutaya

The Ganpati festival classic song from the film, ABCD - Any Body Can Dance, is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Vishal Dadlani. It is picturised on Prabhudeva.

Mourya Re

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don features this iconic song, which is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Javed Akhtar.