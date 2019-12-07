Deepika Padukone to romance Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi to share screen space for the first time.

The over-fresh pairing is here. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be paired opposite each other in Shakun Batra's film produced by Karan Johar. Shakun, who has earlier directe two slice-of-life fi lms, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan and Kapoor and Sons (2016) with Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others has another contemporary tale to narrate. The yet untitled movie is scheduled to go on floors by March 2020.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the story revolves around two couples and their relationships in the modern world. Deepika and Siddhant play one of the couples. As Shakun wanted to have a fresh face alongside Deepika, Siddhant was apt for the role.

Besides Deepika and Siddhant, the movie will feature two more prominent faces. Both Deepika and Siddhant instantly agreed to come on board. While Deepika has not delved into this genre for a while, Siddhant is keen to play different characters in his early days of career.

''It’s a special script for both Shakun and Karan, and they are eager to take the film on the floors next year. It is set in India and the team is currently working on the logistics and finalising the locations,'' Mumbai Mirror reported. Deepika and Siddhant will also attend character development workshops with Shakun early next year.

On a related note, this will be Deepika's second Dharma Production film after Ayan Mukerji's 2013 romcom Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, Kabir Khan's '83 as Ranveer Singh's wife.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Siddhant has earlier told Mirror, ''I started filming a comedy some days ago, have signed a big two-hero action film and an out-and-out comedy with slightly over-the-top, newage humour… I am also on the lookout for an intense romantic film.”