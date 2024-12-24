Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face to paparazzi at private event | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reveals Dua's face

Bollywood's beautiful real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have recently become parents. Both became parents of a baby girl in September. Ever since the welcome of the baby girl in the house of the actors, who are called the most favorite couple of Bollywood, it has been discussed a lot on social media. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year, and since then their fans have been overjoyed. Some beautiful pictures of the maternity shoot created a stir on the internet. The paps were also very excited after the birth of their daughter and were desperate for a glimpse of the baby girl. Now finally the couple has shown that special glimpse of the baby girl to the paps and that too in a very special way.

Special meeting with the paps

On 8 September 2024, the couple welcomed their baby girl into their lives, which brought a wave of happiness to the hearts of their loved ones. Shortly after sharing this good news, they said that the daughter had been named Dua, which means a prayer or wish made to God. Recently, as soon as Ranveer Singh came out of the airport, the paparazzi asked him to meet his daughter, 'Dua,' with great hope. In such a situation, the couple has fulfilled their wish today and introduced them to baby 'Dua' during a special event in Mumbai. For the first time, the paparazzi of the industry got a chance to meet 'Dua.' On this occasion, Ranveer and Dua thanked the paparazzi and expressed gratitude for their constant love and support.

Now more waiting for the fans

This cute gesture of theirs made everyone smile, and it shows the simplicity and humility of the couple. By the way, let us tell you that the face of the baby girl has not been officially revealed yet. Neither the paparazzi nor the actor couple have shown a glimpse of the baby girl to the world. In such a situation, fans are still waiting to see a glimpse of baby Dua. Fans want the actors to show the face of their lovely daughter soon. Now it remains to be seen when this couple, who fulfills the wishes of the paps, fulfills the wishes of the fans.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Parenthood

Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying every moment of their parenthood and are spending time with their little girl despite their busy schedule. This couple is impressing the fans with their dedication to the family. A glimpse of this was also seen during the promotion of 'Singham Again,' where Ranveer Singh said that Deepika could not come for the promotion due to taking care of her daughter. Ranveer Singh also said that he takes care of his daughter at night when Deepika sleeps.

