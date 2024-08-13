'Correcting lies is annoying...,' Kriti Sanon reacts to wedding rumours with Kabir Bahia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon reacts to wedding rumours with Kabir Bahia

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is in the news these days for her upcoming film 'Do Patti'. Earlier this year, she starred in the romantic comedy films 'Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew', in which she played the role of a robot and cabin crew. Apart from her professional life, the actress is also in the news for her personal life. Now recently, Kriti has broken her silence on her dating rumours with alleged boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Let's know what the actress has said.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was recently in the news after her holiday pictures with her alleged boyfriend Kabir Bahia went viral on the Internet. Now the actress has reacted to the online news written about her and called it disappointing. After the pictures of Kriti and Kabir went viral, many reports said that the actress was planning to get married soon. However, Kriti is not in the mood to get married soon and has described these reports as extremely disturbing.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress revealed that it is very infuriating when false information is spread about her. This is because it affects her family as well. Kriti said, "They shouldn't have to deal with the consequences of something false. It is even more upsetting when the rumours are related to my personal life. Then friends send me messages asking if it is true and I have to clarify that it is not true." She further added, "People often don't bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads fast. Constantly correcting these lies is annoying and more frustrating than anything else."

For the unversed, she was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer Crew. Kriti will next be seen in Netflix film Teen Patti. This will not only mark her debut as a producer but will also be TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's film debut. Kriti will be reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol in Teen Patti.

