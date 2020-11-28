Saturday, November 28, 2020
     
Coolie No. 1 Trailer out! Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan starrer is a 'full on entertainment deal'

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will reprise the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on Christmas, December 25th.

New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2020 11:47 IST
Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have finally unveiled the trailer of their most awaited film Coolie No. 1. The duo took to their social media to release the fun video in which they can be seen stepping into superstars Govinda and Karishma Kapoor's roles from the 1995 film of the same name. Directed by David Dhawan, the film assures an 'entertainment deal' which will leave the viewers laughing and on the edge of their seats.

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to announce the release date of the trailer and wrote,  "Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain." On the other hand, Sara through her cute shayari said, "Behlane sabka mann...To make you all have fun.. Aaraha hai Coolie No. ONE... Full on entertainment, deal done... Dekhiye #CoolieNo1OnPrime ka live trailer premiere, tomorrow, 12 PM."

 

Directed by David Dhawan, "Coolie No 1" is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1. Now, it is scheduled to release on Christmas, December 25th.

 

