Commando 3: Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller to release on November 29

The third installment of Vidyut Jamwal's action thriller Commando 3 is all set to release on November 29.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2019 15:17 IST
Actor Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller "Commando 3" will hit the big screen on November 29. Announcing the release date of the project, Vidyut took to Instagram and wrote: "The mission is huge and it's game time! 'Commando 3' releasing on November 29."

Along with it, he also shared the official poster of the film. In the poster, Vidyut is seen in an intense angry mode, holding guns in his hands. Have a look:

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story" of Sunny Leone. "Commando 3" is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The third installment of the "Commando" franchise will also feature Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

