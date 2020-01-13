Image Source : TWITTER Chhappak box office collection day 3: Deepika Padukone's film earns around Rs 18 crore on first weekend

Deepika Padukone returned to screen after Padmaavat with Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The drama, which released alongside Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Darbar, has now made around 18 crore in three days. The film's opening day numbers were Rs 4.77 crore and on Saturday it collected Rs 6.90 crore and on Sunday Chhapaak minted around Rs 7 crore, according to boxofficeindia.com.

The Box Office India report states, "Chhapaak has fared poorly with a 7-7.50 crore nett Sunday which means a weekend of 18 crore nett plus. The weekend numbers were never going to be much but these films are not about the weekend number but the weekend trend which is not good. When a film like Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior shows better trending than a concept film like Chhapaak then you know that film is in trouble. This film will also get some benefit from the minor holidays but after that there will be a struggle and its unlikely to sustain in the long run".

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have, however, raked in some spectacular reviews. From audiences to critics, everyone has called Chhapaak Padukone's masterpiece. Audiences have also appreciated Meghna Gulzar's nuanced filmmaking in tackling such a sensitive subject.

Chhapaak is inspired by the true story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. In the film, Padukone portrays an acid attack survivor, Malti, while Massey portrays the role of a social activist, Amol. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Anand Tiwari and Madhurjeet Sarghi.