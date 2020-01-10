Chhapaak, Tanhaji movie release LIVE updates: Fans flock to theaters to watch Deepika, Ajay Devgn films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fans flock to theaters to watch Deepika, Ajay Devgn films

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn have marked the second Friday of 2020 to their names. While Deepika has brough a heart-wrenching tale of an acid attack survivor with Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn is ready to rule with his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both the films have created quite a buzz among the fans ever since the release of their respective trailers.

Talking about Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, the film has been the much-awaited one for fans as it brings Deepika back to the big screen after two years. She was last seen in padmaavat in January 2018. Based on the life of real life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarawal, Chhapaak aims to bring out the daily struggles of an acid attack survivor and bring a change in the society. Directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak has already earned good reviews from critics. (Read Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone shines in this celebration of the unflinching resolve of a woman)

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had been in the making for a year. The film has a number gives the fans, a number of reasons that they are flocking to the theaters to watch it. First, the sheer lavishness of the film's frames, and the fact that it had been prepared for 3D consumption. Second, the real-life couple of Ajay Devgn and Kajol is returning together on screen after close to a decade. Finally, Saif Ali Khan does look menacing as the arch villain of the piece. (Read Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's film is a visual delight)

