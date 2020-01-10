Friday, January 10, 2020
     
  5. Chhapaak, Tanhaji movie release LIVE updates: Fans flock to theaters to watch Deepika, Ajay Devgn films
Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn have marked the second Friday of 2020 to their names with Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2020 9:42 IST
Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn have marked the second Friday of 2020 to their names. While Deepika has brough a heart-wrenching tale of an acid attack survivor with Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn is ready to rule with his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both the films have created quite a buzz among the fans ever since the release of their respective trailers. 

Talking about Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, the film has been the much-awaited one for fans as it brings Deepika back to the big screen after two years. She was last seen in padmaavat in January 2018. Based on the life of real life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarawal, Chhapaak aims to bring out the daily struggles of an acid attack survivor and bring a change in the society. Directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak has already earned good reviews from critics. (Read Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone shines in this celebration of the unflinching resolve of a woman)

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had been in the making for a year. The film has a number gives the fans, a number of reasons that they are flocking to the theaters to watch it. First, the sheer lavishness of the film's frames, and the fact that it had been prepared for 3D consumption. Second, the real-life couple of Ajay Devgn and Kajol is returning together on screen after close to a decade. Finally, Saif Ali Khan does look menacing as the arch villain of the piece. (Read Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's film is a visual delight)

  • Jan 10, 2020 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Akhilesh Yadav organizes screening of Chhapaak for its workers

  • Jan 10, 2020 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

  • Jan 10, 2020 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tanhaji is Ajay Devgn's 100th Bollywood film

    Excitement of the fans doubled when Ajay Devgn announced that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is his 100th film. Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others congratulated him and showered their best wishes. 

  • Jan 10, 2020 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia review Chhapaak

    Bollywood celebrities are in awe of Deepika Padukone after watching her performance in Chhapaak. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Just watched #Chappak a brilliant film by one of my favourite film makers @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone’s portrayal of an acid attack survivor, her pain, her courage, her fight is pitch perfect. great debut as a producer  @masseysahib is such a wonderful actor. My heart goes out to Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the film is based upon. You are a real hero. You have inspired me and am sure your story will inspire millions more. #Chappak"

    His wife Genelia D'souza tweeted, "More power to these 3 women. @meghnagulzar for making an amazing film on a topic that needed to be discussed. @deepikapadukone for making a brave choice as an actor and producer and acing it to the tee. #LaxmiAgarwal for sharing your story with us. You inspire me. #Chaapak"

  • Jan 10, 2020 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Fans hail Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar for taking up a sensitive topic and depicting the journey so beautifully with Chhapaak.

  • Jan 10, 2020 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tanishaa Mukerjee sings praise of Tanhaji

  • Jan 10, 2020 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Deepika returns after 2 years with Chhapaak

    Chhapaak is a special film for Deepika Padukone as she is returning back to the big screen after two years. Additionally, she has ventured into production with this film.

