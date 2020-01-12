Image Source : TWITTER Chhapaak box office collection day 2: Deepika Padukone starrer shows slight growth, earns around Rs 11 crore

Chhappak box office collection latest news: Meghna Gulzar's Chhappak, which witnessed an ordinary opening of Rs 4.77 crore on Friday, witnessed a slight growth on Saturday. The Deepika Padukone starrer earned Rs 6 crore on day two of its opening, taking the overall total to Rs 10.77 crore, according to a report in Box Office India. Besides facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it is believed that Chhapaak's business has already affected with the negativity that Deepika Padukone earned after her visit to JNU.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the opening day of Chhapaak on Saturday and wrote, "#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1... Collects well at select high-end multiplexes... Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark... Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 4.77 cr. #India biz".

#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1... Collects well at select high-end multiplexes... Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark... Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and it is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios.​

Following on the heels of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress ruled Rajasthan has declared Deepika Padukone's film tax-free in the state. On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both ruled by the Congress, had declared Chhapaak tax-free even before its release on Friday.

The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.