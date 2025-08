Chak De India: 7 dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan that will always be iconic Let's have a look at 7 iconic dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan from the sports-drama Chak De India.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan will finally be honoured with a National Film Award in his 33-years of acting career. The superstar, who became the face of Indian cinema, has given several gems over the years. With a rich filmography that features critically acclaimed films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Swades, Dil Se, Chak De India and My Name Is Khan, SRK will be honoured with the National Award for his 2023 film Jawan.

While most of Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues are known to people by heart, Chak De India is one such film that features several goosebump-worthy lines. The patriotic film, which deals with the story of a player-turned-coach's redemption and the Indian women's hockey team's glory, the fictional film made us fall in love with the man, the myth, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again. Hence, let's have a look at the 7 best dialogues by Shah Rukh in the film, Chak De India.

"Mujhe states ke naam na sunayi dete hain na dikhayi dete hain, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunayi deta hai I-N-D-I-A."

"Is team ko sirf wo players chahiye jo pehle India ke liye khel rahe ho, fir apni team me apne sathiyon ke liye. Aur uske baad bhi agar thodi bahut jaan bach jaye to apne liye."

"Har team me bss ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur is team ka gunda main hoon."

"Peeche se nahin, mardo ki tarah aage se lado. Wo kya hai na humari hockey me chakke nahi hote."

"Ye mat sochna ki tumahra muqabla in 16 ladko se hai. Tumhara match is mulk ke un sab mardo se hai jo ye sochte hain ki ladkiyaan ladko jaisa nahin ban sakti, ladko jitni acchi naukri nahin kar sakti, ladko jaise faisle nahin kr sakti. Tumhara match us har bewakoof ke sath hai jo ye bhool gaya hain ki, ladkiyaan agar unhe paida kar sakti hain to wo kuch bhi kar sakti hain. Kuch bhi!"

"Ek baar India aise hi ek final hari thi, us haar ka boojh kitna bhari hai ki shayad tumhe abhi samjh nahi ayega. Magar jab ayega tb ye boojh tum seh nahi sakoge. Itni takat nahi hai tum mein, itni takat nahin hai kisi mein!"

"Sattar minute! Sattar minute hain tumhare paas. Shaayad tumhari zindagi ke sabse khaas sattar minute. Aaj tum achha khelo, ya bura, yeh sattar minute tumhein zindagi bhar yaad rahenge. To kaise khlena hai ye main tumhe nahin bataunga, bs itna kahunga, ki jao aur ye sattar minute je bhar ke kholo, kyu ki ikse baad ane wali zindagi mein, chahe kuch sahi ho ya na ho, tum jeeto ya haaro, chahe kuch rahe ya na rahe, ye sattar minute tumse koi nahi cheen sakta. Koi nahin! To maine soocha ki is match me kaise khelna hai ye main tumhe nahi batunga, balki tum mujhe bataoge, khel kar. Kyunki main jaanta hoon ki agar ye sattar minute is team ka har player apni zindagi ki sabse badhiya hockey khel gaya, to ye sattar minute tumse khuda bhi wapas nahi mang sakta."

Said in his heavy baritone and prime looks, Shah Rukh Khan and Chak De India will always be iconic!

Also Read: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note after Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win National Film Awards | See Post