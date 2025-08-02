Karan Johar pens heartfelt note after Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win National Film Awards | See Post Ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartwarming post on Instagram after Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji won the National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

New Delhi:

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 were announced on Friday, August 1, 2025. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for Best Actor in the Leading Role category for Atlee's directorial 'Jawan' in his acting career. However, on the other hand, renowned actress Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award in the Leading role category for the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway'.

However, Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others have shared their congratulatory messages and reacted to SRK's win on their respective social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared a long note on Saturday to celebrate the wins of his industry friends, i.e., Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji and called it a full-circle moment. He shared a carousel post where he shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's picture from the movie 'Jawan', and the second picture features Rani Mukerji from the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway'. He also shared a throwback picture where he can be seen sitting with SRK and Rani.

Check the Instagram post below:

Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan

The caption of the post starts with, "Taking a pause in our celebrations to celebrate my friends for their cinema!!! @iamsrk bhai....this is has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness! Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!"

Karan Johar shares heartfelt note for Rani Mukerji

Talking about Rani, Karan wrote, "My dearest Rani...truly the queen of every screen she is in. Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it. Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations! @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani."

He ended his note by saying, "P.s - fun fact!! I won my first national award with these two & Kajol by my side for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. If this is not full circle, what is?!"

Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan’s film may drop early