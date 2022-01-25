Follow us on Celebrating 16 years of Rang De Basanti with THESE powerful dialogues of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan & others

Highlights Rang De Basanti stars Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi & others

There were a number of powerful dialogues that have remained with us ever since its release

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial 'Rang De Basanti' will be completing 16 years of its release on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. The patriotic masterpiece starred Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and others. The story of the film revolved around a group of fun-loving youngsters who portray the role of freedom fighters in a documentary which leads to the awakening of their patriotism. Even after so many years, the movie is still remembered by everyone especially for its excellent storyline, songs and artists' performances. Apart from this, there were a number of powerful dialogues that have remained with us ever since its release. To brush up on your memory, we have enlisted some hard-hitting dialogues from the film as it creates a milestone!

1. Shaheedo ki mazaron par lagenge har baras mele, watan par marne walo ka baki yahi nishan hoga

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

2, Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota … usse behtar banana padta hai

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

3.Tum system ko badalne ki koshish karte ho… Ye system khud tumhe badalta hai!

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

4. College di gate de is taraf hum life ko nachate hai…Te dooji taraf life humko nachati hai

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

5. Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

6. Taqdeer badalne ka hoonar hai tum main, jane kitno ko raste pe lana hau tume

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

7. Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hai… Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki!

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

8. Ek pair past mein hai teh ek pair future mein hai … tabhi toh hum aaj pe moot rahe hain

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

9. Jo log oocha sunte hain unhe dhamake ki jaroorat hoti hai

Image Source : INDIATV Powerful dialogues from Rang De Basanti as the film completes 16 years of its release

10. Kuch badalna hai toh khud ko badalna hoga