British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pathaan Update

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is riding high on the buzz, thanks to its actions and the hit music. The film marks the return of SRK to the big screen after four years in a leading role. Along with SRK, the film features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Now, the film has received '12A' rating from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) ahead of its release on Wednesday. The BBFC shared the rating for "Pathaan" on its official website along with detailed rating information. As per the rating system, no one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult.

Adults planning to take a child under 12 to view a 12A film should consider whether the film is suitable for that child. Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" is a Hindi language action thriller in which an undercover cop and an ex-con work together to prevent the release of a deadly synthetic virus.

The board gave the film a 12A rating due to occasional sight of bloody injuries, moderate sex references and undetailed verbal references to prostitution. There are shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions, as well as stylised hand-to-hand fighting which includes punches, kicks, headbutts and throws.

About Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on January 25th. The film is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, and it revolves around a RAW agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan. With all these elements and the star power of the actors, Pathaan is set to be a blockbuster hit. According to YRF, "Pathaan" will be released in more than 100 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Bollywood News