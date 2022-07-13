Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LOSTT_SOUL2 Box Office Report: Jug Jugg Jeeyo moves towards healthy third week; Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz 2 remains low

Jug Jugg Jeeyo VS Khuda Hafiz 2 Box Office: The box office is currently facing a fight between two Bollywood and one Hollywood film. Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead has been entertaining the audience and critics ever since its release. While it has still not been able to collect Rs 100 crore in India, the hope from the film is still on considering the balance it is striking between the weekdays and the weekends. Coming to Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Hafiz 2, it has been giving tough competition in terms of not just footfall in the theatres but also collections. It started off slow but has been gaining momentum over the past few days. Speaking about Tuesday, both the films made an average progress.

BoxOfficeIndia report states, "Jug Jugg Jeeyo is now heading for a healthy third week total of around 6.50 crore nett and it should be able to collect well again on Saturday and Sunday which will take it towards the 80 crore nett mark."

Further, the report spoke about Vidyut Jammwal's film and said, "Khuda Hafiz 2 collections remain low but if it could maintain at this level on Friday then the film can come out with a decent result. Last week the South film Rocketry in Hindi also had a similar Monday trend at a lower level but eventually the film second week is dropping 25-30%."

Taran Adarsh previously shared the collections on Twitter and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo witnesses an upward trend over the weekend... Premium multiplexes continue to attract footfalls, while mass pockets remain low... [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs, Sat 1.80 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 78.48 cr. #India biz."

His next tweet read, "#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 witness good gains... Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz... Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4... Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about the film, it is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and is a sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. While for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it has been directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Dharma Productions. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.