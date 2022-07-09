Box Office Collection: Slow start for Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz 2; JugJugg Jeeyo remains steady

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Khuda Haafiz 2

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha witnessed a dull opening at the box office. The Faruk Kabir directorial is the sequel of the much-acclaimed action-thriller Khuda Haafiz. While the first part of had a digital release, the second part went a theatrical route. Reportedly, Khuda Haafiz 2 earned around Rs. 1.50-1.60 cr nett on the first day. On the other hand, JugJugg Jeeyo is enjoying business at the ticket window. The two films are facing stiff competition from the recently released 'Thor - Love And Thunder.'

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer crossed the Rs 50 crore threshold in its first week itself. On July 7, it faced stiff competition from Thor, after which it faced a steep drop. According to Box Office India, "Jugjugg Jeeyo held well in its second week as it collected around 19 crore nett to take its business to 69.25 crore nett in two weeks. The drop in the second week is 62% which is a good trend for the film. The film got hit on Thursday as Thor - Love And Thunder released and the film lost screens which was always going to happen."

"The lifetime of the film will determined by the third Friday and as the drop has come on Thursday it may not drop on Friday which would keep it on course for an 80 crore nett finish. The film will see huge growth on Saturday as that NCR audience comes out again in numbers. Also if Friday does not drop it will mean a run for another two weeks as there is no Thor next week and the releases look weak," the report stated. ALSO READ: Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 2: Chris Hemsworth's film enjoys a remarkable business

Khuda Haafiz 2 Collection

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer has opened low at the box office. Reportedly, Khuda Haafiz 2 earned around Rs. 1.50-1.60 cr nett on the first day. The numbers are comparable to what Aditya Roy Kapur’s action film, Rashtra Kavach Om, made on its first day of release.

Set in Lucknow, filmmaker Faruk Kabir delivers a gripping action drama in Khuda Haafiz 2 - Agni Pariksha. While the first part dealt with software engineer Sameer Chaudhary (Vidyut Jammwal) struggling to bring his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) home after she was mysteriously kidnapped and sent to a fictitious sultanate in West Asia. The sequel begins with the couple struggling to mend their relationship, as Nargis struggles with the mental trauma of the physical torture that she had faced during her abduction. ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer is holding well at ticket window

About JugJugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the family entertainer hit the theatres on June 24. JugJugg Jeeyo is a progressive take on modern-day relationships and follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. The film follows Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), on the verge of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny's (Prajakta Koli) wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta, essayed by Neetu Kapoor, and planning to divorce her.

It also stars Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film.