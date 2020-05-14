Boman Irani says the way he proposed to wife Zenobia will make kids 'think I was bonkers’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOMAN_IRANI Boman Irani and Zenobia married with traditional Parsi rituals on January 28, 1985.

Boman Irani revealed that he was in love at first sight with his wife Zenobia, adding that the way he proposed to her for marriage will make the kids of the current generation he was "bonkers". The actor said he knew that she was “the one” after a month of telephonic conversations. “It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting everyday & I knew she liked me too–I mean, who needs so many wafers? Across-the-counter chats turned into calls–we’d talk about everything. But during her BSc exams, her dad said, ‘If you don’t mind, please don’t call for a month, she’s getting distracted!’ It was tough, but it cemented my feelings,” Boman Irani told Humans of Bombay for an Instagram post that he later reposted from his own handle.

Boman revealed that it was his first date with Zenobia when he proposed her for marriage and that too even before they could order food. “Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, ‘I think we should get married!’ Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn’t need to ‘figure it out’. I knew she was the one. You know what she said next? ‘Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.’ I’d just proposed & that’s what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a Sizzler plate!”

“That night, I knew 2 things: I was going to marry her & I wouldn’t need a TV–we had all the entertainment we needed. Guess I was right–we still joke about that night! On our 1st anniversary, she ‘surprised’ me with a camera–except she used the tips I’d earned at the Taj to buy it! Before we knew it, we had 2 kids–we were eager beavers! But the best part about marriage was that I didn’t have to deal with her 9 PM curfew or her dad waiting like a tiger on the porch. But honestly, for every laugh I get out of her, she’s been my anchor through it all. She took over the Wafer Shop, took care of the family & pushed me to follow my dream of becoming an actor,” he added.

