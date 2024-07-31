Birthday Special: Did you know Mumtaz gave 8 back-to-back hits with Rajesh Khanna?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumtaz gave 8 back-to-back hits with Rajesh Khanna

Not only the audience but also many veteran stars were impressed by the beauty of Bollywood actor Mumtaz, who made everyone her fan with her shy mannerisms, playfulness and mischievous style. Today is the 77th birthday of veteran actress Mumtaz. Let us introduce you to some stories related to veteran actress Mumtaz, who still makes everyone crazy with her beautiful face, big black eyes and charming manners. She started her career in the late 1960s and soon became famous for her acting and charm.

Mumtaz's birth

According to media reports, Mumtaz is known as Mumtaz Madhwani after marriage. Mumtaz was born on July 31, 1947, in Mumbai. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1971 for her role in Khilona. Though she started with small supporting roles, she later progressed and worked in lead roles in many films over her time. Mumtaz was born to Abdul Salim Askari and Shadi Habib Agha, who were from Iran. Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhwani in 1974. They have two daughters, one of whom, Natasha, married Fardeen Khan, son of actor Feroz Khan, in 2006.

Film journey beginning

Mumtaz appeared as a child actress in Sone Ki Chidiya (1958). Mumtaz worked extensively in many films such as 'Vallah Kya Baat Hai', 'Stree' and 'Sehra' in the early 1960s. Mumtaz starred in 'Gehra Daag' in 1963, in which she played the protagonist's sister. However, she got small roles in successful films such as 'Mujhe Jeene Do'. Later, she played the lead heroine in 16 action films, including 'Faulad Veer Bhimsen', 'Tarzan', 'Come to Delhi', 'Sikander-e-Azam', 'Raaka', and 'Daku Mangal Singh'. But she is best remembered for her role in Rajesh Khanna starrers.

Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz's pair was the best

Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz's pair gave 8 back to back superhit films. Their pair was the best in that era. Such craze for any pair was never seen again in Hindi cinema. Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz have been the best actors of their era. They did good films separately as well and both were very popular. Their 8 films, were back-to-back successes at the box office. These include 'Bandhan', 'Do Raaste', 'Sachcha-Jhootha', 'Dushman', 'Apna Desh', 'Aap Ki Kasam', 'Roti' and 'Prem Ki Kahani'.