Bhumi Pednekar remembers her late father on his birthday, pens heart-wrenching note: 'I see you everywhere'

Image Source : BHUMI PEDNEKAR/ INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar shares an emotional note remembering her late father

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to pen a heart-melting note on her father's birthday, Satish Motiram Pednekar. The actress shared a couple of candid throwback photos of her father along with her and sister. In her emotional note, Bhumi mentioned that she misses him always. Not just her but also other family members remember him on every occasion. “Happy birthday Papa...I miss you everyday,every minute and every second... But then,I see you everywhere ...When I look at myself, my eyes just like yours...When samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief ...When we trouble mom and she says - you both are just like Satish. When we do some good,she says - you both are just like Satish," she wrote.

Writing how her mother, aunt and others remember him, Bhumi further wrote, “When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye,with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life. When Subhash kaka tell us about your epic escapades and courage .Your kindness and generosity - ‘Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold ‘ - he says. Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and baddi her son - ‘aarti toh Satish karta tha ‘ ‘Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri’ were made every time with so much love. Every Eid at Rashid kaka’s and the fun we had, I’m sure he misses his friend and all your pranks.”

“Every time they say, you both are just like Him.I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become. #SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou,” Bhumi concluded the note dedicated to her late father.

Bhumi lost her father to cancer.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhumi poured her heart out on how her family dealth with the loss of her father. Bhumi was just 18, while her younger sister was around 15 at the time of their father's demise.

Talking about how her family dealt with the tragedy, Bhumisaid she saw her father suffering a lot. "We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that," she said.

