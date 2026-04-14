Maharashtra: Amravati sex scandal sparks massive outrage as 350 objectionable videos of minors surface online

Amravati:

A shocking sex scandal from Paratwada in the Amravati district of Maharashtra has created panic across the region. As per the information, nearly 350 objectionable videos circulating on social media have sparked widespread anger among residents. Allegations suggest that minor girls were lured, filmed without consent and their explicit videos were circulated online. Making a serious claim, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Anil Bonde said that around 180 girls may have fallen victim to this exploitation. The main accused are currently on the run and police teams are searching for them, officials said. The cybercrime department has also begun an in-depth investigation, they added.

Political storm intensifies

This sensational case has quickly taken a political turn as the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) have launched direct attacks on the state government. They allege that law and order in Maharashtra has collapsed and women's safety is under severe threat. Opposition leaders argued that women’s security must not remain mere slogans and that strict on-ground action is essential. They also stressed that religion must never be a consideration while taking action against the accused, and only the crime should dictate the response.

What is the government's response?

The ruling government and the Bharatiya Janata Party have reacted strongly to the allegations. The government stated that it follows a policy of "zero tolerance" in all matters related to women's safety and assured that no guilty person will be spared. It also accused the opposition of trying to politicise a sensitive issue instead of supporting strict legal action.

Tension grips Paratwada and surrounding areas

Following the scandal, Paratwada and nearby areas are witnessing palpable tension. Locals are demanding arrests and strict punishment for the accused. Authorities have urged people to maintain peace, but back-to-back incidents of such nature have raised serious concerns about law and order and the safety of women. Police officials stated that although no direct complaint from victims or families has been received yet, they are carrying out the necessary legal procedures. All eyes across the state are now on how fast and firmly the administration acts and whether justice reaches the victims, authotities added.

One accused arrested

Meanwhile, the Amravati Rural Police have arrested 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed for allegedly creating and circulating objectionable photos and videos of minor girls on social media. According to inputs received by Paratwada Police, the accused befriended girls, created explicit content without their consent and tried to defame them. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the POCSO Act and the IT Act. His mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination, police said.

The police have also urged victims and their families to come forward fearlessly and record their statements. Authorities assured the complete confidentiality of victims' identities along with legal and psychological support. Citizens have been advised not to fall for rumours circulating on social media.

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