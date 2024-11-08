Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Dhoom 3, 5 Bollywood threequels that turned out to be disappointing

Follow us on Image Source : X List of Bollywood threequels that are disappointing watch

Bollywood has been going through a serious crisis in 2024. Several movies that were expected to work at the box office flopped while several big-budget films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could not even recover half of their budget. On the other hand, several good films like Ajay Devgn's Maidan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' flopped despite all the potential as Hindi cinema audiences only opted for small-town stories like 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Stree 2'. However, this year also saw several films that might have been able to recover the cost of making but disappointed fans with their stories and haywire filmmaking. The biggest examples of these are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

However, seems like Bollywood has a trend of running film franchises with a non-needed disappointing third part. In this series, have a look at 5 Bollywood threequels that were a shame to their film franchises.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After Chandu Champion's debacle, Kartik Aaryan gave a hit in 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, it would have been better if things would have been the other way round. Where Kabir Khan's film deserved to be watched on the big screens, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a big disappointment. The makers not only dared to bring Manjulika back after breathtaking work in the first part but also ruined it in BB3. Moreover, the first half of the film is also not up to the mark. The film actually begins from the second half and leaves an unsatisfied feeling by the end. Akshay's Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the OG and the makers should end the torture with the third part.

Singham Again

What irony it is that both Diwali 2024 releases are disasters. Both Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee gave the audience below-average films to celebrate the festive times. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is also a sub-standard film if compared to its first part. With Deepika Padukone's cringe-acting and Khichdi actor several actors, the film definitely tests your patience at places. Rohit Shetty created a fine Cop Universe with films like Singham Again and Sooryavanshi but Singham 3 was not up to the mark at all.

Dhoom 3

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan joined YRF's Dhoom universe with its third part, being the weak link. John Abraham and Greek god Hrithik Roshan won us over with their charm as the 'perfect chor' against Abhishek Bachchan in Dhoom and Dhoom 2. But Aamir Khan and his double role in Dhoom 3 was not that impressive. Moreover, the predictable nature of the film made it less interesting. Its female lead Katrina Kaif also did not have much to do, unlike the other parts.

Krrish 3

Hrithik Roshan disappointed his fans with a mediocre screenplay and story in Krrish 3. But imagine the pain of Rakesh Roshan, who created the alien world for us with 'Jadu' in 'Koi Mil Gaya' and took the legacy forward in 'Krrish' only to ruin it with Hollywood copy looking-like-film 'Krrish 3'. Krrish looking for household jobs and getting confused about his wife is still funny.

Race 3

Replacing Saif Ali Khan in Race 3 was a big decision for the makers. They might have thought that Salman Khan's loyal fanbase would help in the recovery of the filmmaking money but what about the dent they left behind to a good film franchise? But Race 3 is also a lesson for those who think that a National Award-winning director could enter the shoes of Abbas-Mustan, the OG's of thrilling old-school charm films. Not only was Race 3 the worst of all threequels but it also made fans miss Saif and Abbas-Mustan's combo.

However, when it comes to threequels Bollywood has produced more disappointing films like Fukrey 3, Housefull 3, Baaghi 3, Dabangg 3 and Total Dhamaal. Seems like now the filmmaker should leave it at the second part or take inspiration from good threequels like Murder 3 and Golmaal 3 among others. It also remains to see how the upcoming third parts of Bollywood films like Hera Pheri 3, War 3, Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle will be able to compensate for the damage done or will they add to the torture.

