Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rajpal Yadav was eager to work with THIS actor for 3 decades, finally his dream comes true

Rajpal Yadav started his career in the 90s. In 30 years of his acting career, he played many such characters which are not easy to forget. He breathed life into each of his characters and became the uncrowned king of comedy in Bollywood. There was a time when Rajpal was there in every film and without him, the comedy in the film could not be completed. The actor entered the film industry with the film 'Shool' and got success with amazing films like 'Hungama', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Hera Pheri' and 'Waqt'. Rajpal Yadav, who came into the limelight by playing the role of a coolie in 'Shool', became everyone's favourite by playing Chhota Pandit in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. His punchlines and comic timing made him the director's favourite actor.

Rajpal Yadav was just waiting to work with this heroine

Now soon Rajpal Yadav is returning to the screen with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and seeing him once again in the role of 'Chhota Pandit' is going to be no less than a treat. In his long and successful career, Rajpal Yadav has worked with many big and experienced actors. He made many great films and characters more sellable and popular by working with many lead actors, but in the meantime, he also had a dream of working with a beautiful actress, which was unfulfilled for years. Despite working with successful heroines like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Vidya Balan, his wish to work with that one actress has now been fulfilled after years in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Rajpal's dream fulfilled

Rajpal Yadav said at the trailer launch of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' that this film has fulfilled two big dreams of his life. Talking about this, the actor said, 'Years ago, I had a wish to watch the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun with my friends at Jaipur's Raj Mandir, which was fulfilled today after doing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and I came here for its promotion.' Talking in this episode, he said, 'I could not watch 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' here but my second biggest dream has been fulfilled with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Like everyone else, after coming into films, I also had only one dream that I would do a film with Madhuri Dixit and that has been fulfilled today. I got a chance to work with her in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', I had waited for it for years.'

Watch the video here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release date

For those who don't know, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on November 1, 2024. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

