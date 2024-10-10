Exclusive: Two endings were shot for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik and Vidya don't know the climax of their film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Two different endings were shot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Scheduled to release this Diwali, the makers of this film are leaving no stone unturned to ignite more anticipation for the movie. In this order, the makers released the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer in Pink City Jaipur, paying tribute to the fact that major parts of the three films of this franchise were shot in the capital of Rajasthan. The event was attended by the entire star cast of the film along with director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar. During an exclusive chat with India TV, Bazmee shared an interesting anecdote on the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Two climax were shot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee told India TV that two climaxes were shot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the makers wanted to keep the ending really surprising for everyone, including their cast. "People will get shocked, they'll be like oh my god! We have tried to make a good and beautiful film. And to ensure that we have shot two climax and that the production members are also not aware of the final ending of this film," the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director said.

Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTKartik and Triptii in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik, Triptii, Madhuri and Vidya also don't know the ending of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee also confirmed that the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which includes, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz among others has not seen the climax of their film. "They have seen the film till pre-climax. The actual ending of the film is seen by only me and my three other team members. Moreover, we shot two climax and the team was not even aware of why. In the first time only we shot the final climax but then I called the team again and said 'mazza nahin arha hai, firse karenge' (it's not fun, let's shoot it again). So, the team thought it's necessary but to only keep the secret from them, we shot it twice," the director said. He even said that the actors will also get to know the actual ending of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with the audience on this Diwali.

Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTSVidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release date

For those who don't know, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on November 1, 2024. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

