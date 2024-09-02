'Bhediya 2' or 'Stree 3', which film will release first? Rajkummar Rao clears the air

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Bhediya 2' or 'Stree 3', which will release first?

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film 'Stree 2'. His film has proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. The audience is also liking his performance in the film very much. Along with him, actor Varun Dhawan as Bhediya is also seen doing a cameo in the film. Both these films have been directed by director Amar Kaushik. Recently, the actor was asked which film will be released first between 'Bhediya 2' and 'Stree 3'. The actor was quick to answer the question.

Here's what Rajkummar Rao said

The actor said that he does not know anything about this, but he feels that perhaps Bhediya 2 will be the next film, which will be released before 'Stree 3'. Explaining the reason behind this, he said that 'Bhediya 2' has not come, but 'Stree 2' has come. The audience may get to see the sequel of Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film Bhediya before the third instalment of Stree hits the theatres.

During this, when he was asked if he had any information about Stree 3, the actor answered by making an interesting revelation. Rajkummar said that director Amar Kaushik has a basic idea ready for the upcoming film. He further said, "It will be made, it will definitely be made and we will try to make it better than parts 1 and 2." Let us tell you that 'Stree 2' is a part of Maddock's supernatural universe, which includes films like Bhediya, Munjya and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vampires of Vijayanagar' along with Stree.

Stree 2 collection

'Stree 2' is close to doing a business of 480 crores at the Indian box office. This film is the sequel to Stree released in the year 2019. In 'Stree 2', all the actors of the original film have carried forward their roles. Actors like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana etc. have appeared in this film.

