Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar looks impressive as an 80s RAW agent

Image Source : YOUTUBE/POOJAENTERTAINMENT Akshay Kumar shared Bell Bottom teaser

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom trailer is out and about and he looks super impressive as a raw agent. Yes, the actor is seen playing a raw agent in the film which seems to be set in the 80s era. The teaser is an amalgamation of Akshay's various avatars from different scenes. In one scene he is seen walking in bell-bottoms while the other features him performing stunts.

The film's production house Pooja Entertainment dropped the teaser on YouTube with a caption saying, "Shot in the highlands of Scotland, Pooja Entertainment's Bell Bottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film's retro theme brings back the Eighties."

Take a look at the teaser here:

Akshay also took to his social media to share the teaser of the film. Posting the video on his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellbottomTeaser"

View this post on Instagram Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. 🙌🏼 Presenting #BellbottomTeaser . #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent @primevideoin @saregama_official #BellBottom A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

Recently, Akshay celebrated his birthday with his Bell Bottom crew who gifted him a bell-bottom denim jeans with everyone's signature on it. Actress Lara Dutta, who is playing the lead in the film, shared a video of the team signing the jeans. She wrote, "To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first & forever hero @akshaykumar #Bellbottom (sic)."

To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first & forever hero 🥰 @akshaykumar #Bellbottom pic.twitter.com/kep8MV0Jtx — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about Bell Bottom, this film is a spy thriller and is reportedly set to release on April 2nd, 2021. Apart from Akshay, Bell Bottom stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.

