Badhaai Ho turns 2: Iconic dialogues from Ayushmann Khurrana's film that will tickle your funny bones

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy, 'Badhaai Ho' turned two on Sunday. Here are some iconic dialogues from the film that will tickle your funny bones.

Updated on: October 18, 2020
The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy, 'Badhaai Ho' turned two on Sunday. The Amit Sharma directorial presented the audience a story of an average middle-class family, Kaushik's, living in Delhi. The plot revolves around an ageing couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao aka Priyamvada and Jeetendra, dealing with a case of accidental pregnancy. The pregnancy makes their elder son Nakul (Ayushmann) much disappointed. Sanya Malhotra was cast as Nakul's girlfriend.

It was after Jeetendra announces Priyamvada's third pregnancy to the family. The two sons played by Ayushmann and Shardul Rana, feel embarrassed and start to avoid their parents, friends, and society. While disclosing the news to his sons, Jeetu says "Doctor ne kai ki, Doctor ne kai ki, Mehmaan ane wala hai, 'Chota Mehmaan'.

Frustrated over his mother’s pregnancy, he scolds younger brother Gullar, saying “Apna kamra chaiye, Apna kamra chaiye. Kuch din aur na soo sakta tha mummy papa ke beech me!”

Durga, the Dadi, played by Surekha Sikri is also shocked and upset to hear about the news and start taunting Jeetu, saying "Yun to bachcho ka kaam hota hai naam roshan karna. Tune to apne bachcho ko mauka hi nahi dia. Main to Nakul ko joke kare thi ki teri godh me balak dekhna chahu. Bahu ne to serious lelia dikhe.”

Making fun of her son's Government job in reference to the government’s family planning campaign, durga said “Apne aap ko sarkari naukar batao. Jab sarkar ki baat hi nahi samajh aari to itne saal se naukri kaisi.” Dadi even asked his son "Sabse pehle toh yun jaan na hai mujhe, taime (time) kab mill gaya tujhe. Ab sabh samajh aa rahi hai, kyun Bahu ka badan tutta kare hai rooz subah."

Nakul while sharing the permanency news with his girlfriend Sanya Malhotra in the film, vents out his anger saying,“Jis umar me launde ki shadi ka intezam karte hain, sarbhale ka sath mein kar re hain.” 

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana talked of normalising taboo topics through cinema. He said that "Badhaai Ho" was an attempt to highlight the fact that physical love between parents should not be frowned upon.

 

