Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi's Badhaai Do: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, How to Book Tickets

'Badhaai Do' trailer starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has left everyone entertained. Fans can't wait for the film to release in theatres on February 11. The tale is basically about a twisted marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding their respective homosexualities. The rib-tickling comedy is out and about apart from the social message that the film gives out. Bhumi, in 'Badhaai Do' can be seen playing the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She went on to marry a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. Later, he tells her about his liking for men and this is where the real twist begins. For those unversed, Badhaai Do happens to be the sequel of the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

Well, in case you are excited to watch 'Badhaai Do,' know where to book the movie tickets online, the release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here:

What is Badhaai Do Release Date?

February 11, 2022

Where to book Badhaai Do movie tickets?

You can book Badhaai Do's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the director of Badhaai Do?

Harshvardhan Kulkarni

Who are the producers of Badhaai Do?

Junglee Pictures

Who are the writers of Badhaai Do?

Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial and Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Music in Badhaai Do movie is by?

Tanishk Bagchi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ankit Tiwari, Amit Trivedi

Where to download Badhaai Do movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix once it is available on the OTT platform.

How Can I See Badhaai Do Movie Trailer?

You can watch Badhaai Do movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Junglee Pictures.

Where can I check the review of Badhaai Do movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Badhaai Do review on the link given below.

