Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to reunite after Housefull 4

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, who were last seen in Housefull 4 are coming back again for Bachchan Pandey, as announced by the makers on Wednesday. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, the official account of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote, "We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!."

This is Kriti's second collaboration with the trio of Akshay, Farhad and Sajid after her latest release Housefull 4. "Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion! This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can't wait to start," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion!! 👏🏻🎊💃🏻 This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can’t wait to start #BachchanPandey 🤗 #SajidSir @akshaykumar @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala 💞💞💞 https://t.co/ZNfju63DMy — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 13, 2019

Kriti will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's ambitious period drama, Panipat. Watch the trailer of the film here:

Meanwhile, Akshay even collaborated with her sister Nupur Sanon for his first song video Filhall by B Praak. Check it out:

-With PTI inputs

