'Baby' to 'Haseen Dillruba', a look at Taapsee Pannu's filmy career | Birthday Special

Taapsee Pannu, who is celebrating her 37th birthday today, needs no introduction. She is a famous actress in Bollywood and South films. Apart from Hindi, she has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also received many awards for her acting skills. However, before coming into films, she also worked as a software engineer. Apart from acting, she is also known for her fitness and strong opinions.

Let us know some interesting facts about our Haseen Dillruba while having a look at his acting career

The actress married her boyfriend Mathias Boe on 23 March 2024. The two met for the first time during the Indian Badminton League in the year 2013. Since then, news started coming about their dating, after which about 11 years later both of them decided to get married. Taapsee's film journey has also been quite spectacular.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film 'Jhummandi Nadam'. In this film, she was seen opposite actor Manoj Manchu. In the film, she was seen in the role of a millionaire's daughter. After this, she appeared in the 2011 Tamil film 'Aadukalam'. South's famous actor Dhanush was also seen with her in this film.

In the year 2011, she appeared in 'Mr. Perfect' with superstar Prabhas. She played a supporting role in this film. After this, she appeared in a big-budget film 'Veera'. In this film, she appeared with 'Mr. Bachchan' actor Ravi Teja. The film received mixed reviews. By the year 2013, she worked in some more Telugu films.

Taapsee Pannu's Hindi films

The actress entered Hindi films in the year 2013. She made her debut in Hindi films with famous director David Dhawan's 'Chashme Badoor'. The film starred Siddharth, Divyendu Sharma, the late Rishi Kapoor and Ali Zafar. The film was a box office success. The film 'Baby' released in the year 2015 gave new heights to her career. After this film, her career in Hindi films started moving. From 2016 to 2020, she worked in films like 'Running Shaadi.com', 'Pink' and 'Badla'. Her performance in Pink was highly appreciated.

Her performance in 'Haseen Dilruba' was once again highly appreciated, and the film was released in the year 2021. Vikrant Massey was also seen with her in this film. After this, she also appeared in Rashmi Rocket. She also worked in 'Loop Lapeta', 'Shabash Mithu', 'Dobara' and 'Tadka' in the year 2022. After this, she appeared in the film 'Dunki' with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan last year in 2023. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. These days she is busy with her upcoming films, including 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

