Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer to earn over Rs 20 cr on opening day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer to earn over Rs 20 cr on opening day

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is all set to storm at the box office on March 6. The film is expected to bring in big numbers on its opening day itself. Baaghi 3 is the third film in the franchise and the earlier two films have been much admired by the fans. They went on to become blockbusters and the same is expected from Ahmed Khan’s latest directorial. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in important roles.

Going by trade analyst Girish Johar, Baaghi 3 is expected to earn over Rs 22 crore at the box office on its opening day. Since the film is loaded with action-packed scenes and thrilling car chases, it will reach a wider audience. Additionally, fans love Tiger Shroff in the daredevil avatar. The actor wins endless appreciation for his action sequences and heart-racing stunts.

Borders mean nothing for Ronnie. He will cross every one of them to save Vikram! Catch all the action in cinemas this Friday in #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3.

Advance bookings open. Book tickets now!

Paytm: https://t.co/Qzf11piFDU

Book My Show: https://t.co/nd731Y913I pic.twitter.com/c1kRB1OWng — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 4, 2020

Earlier, Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi opened with Rs 11.94 cr at the box office and went on to rake in Rs 78 crore. In 2018, Baaghi 2 received love from the viewers and collected Rs 25.10 cr on Day 1. Tiger and Disha’s pairing left the fans excited and the film collected Rs 164 crore. The stakes are high with Baaghi 3 as the makers have shot in exotic locations to make it an otherworldly experience for the viewers.

(1/2) A sneak peek to one of the most difficult action scenes. Shooting with tanks and choppers was a whole new experience. Making it the most challenging part of the movie. Catch #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 in cinemas tomorrow. https://t.co/QWJ92BN66A — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 5, 2020

Talking about Baaghi 3 box office collection, Girish Johar told HT, “The trailer of Baaghi 3 was loved by the audience and hints at a blast at the box office. It is made on a large scale and the grandeur of the action scenes fantastic. After Sunny Deol, Tiger has filled the void of an action star in Indian cinema. Tiger and Shraddha’s combination has already been successful in the Baaghi original. The film is expected to have a very good start at the box office.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page