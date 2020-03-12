Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s film packs a solid punch

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action drama Baaghi 3 is ruling the headlines these days. The film packed a solid punch at the box office on its opening day itself with Rs 17.50 crore. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 has managed to surpass the hurdles like coronavirus scare and examination phase to emerge as the next blockbuster of 2020 in its first week. Even on the weekdays, the film is garnering much praise from the viewers. On Day 6, Baaghi 3 managed to earn Rs 7.5 crore at the box office, making its total collection as Rs 84 crore approx. according to Box Office India.

In Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is seen reprising his role as Ronnie who fights the world to protect his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, who was also a part of the first film in the Baaghi franchise. The cast of the film also includes Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Also read: 'Baaghi 3' movie review: The Tiger Shroff-starrer has stellar action but defies logic

Talking about making the film bigger than before, Tiger Shroff earlier said, “We have definitely scaled up action, it is man versus man, man versus machine, man versus nature, fighting helicopter, tanks. And all the action is live, we have used very less VFX in the film. Also, where we were shooting the temperature was minus seven degree. But while doing action I didn’t feel as much because my body was warm. But between the shots it was torturous. After warming up then again cooling down. in that temperature your muscle gets very contracted and stiff. Doing action in that weather is very difficult.”

It is expected that Baaghi 3 will rake in good numbers on the second weekend as well and will cross the Rs 100 cr mark. However, it will face competition from Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium which is all set to release on March 13th.

