Image Source : PR FETCHED Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar come together for sports drama 'Toolsidas Junior'

Two producers who are known for their powerful brand of cinema, two brands that are applauded for their fearless choices in productions they take up - Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL) - have decided to join hands to bring together an inspiring human sports drama in the form of Toolsidas Junior. While Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of Swades and others, this will be their first joint film production.

An Ashutosh Gowariker Productions & T-Series production, Toolsidas Junior is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, is written & directed by Mridul.

Talking about his character, Gowariker said in a statement, "Dalip is an actor who has played multiple characters across Films & TV and Stage, especially Broadway — it was great to see him perform in Andrew Llyod Weber’s Bombay Dreams where he sang fabulously!

He has done so much good work, and still, I believe he has so much more to give. I am very happy to collaborate with him on Toolsidas Junior!"