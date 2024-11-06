Are Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' makers trying to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Chhaava' vs 'Pushpa 2': The Rule' box office clash

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's next film 'Chhaava' is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. The release date of this film was decided a long time ago, which is December 6, but now new reports are coming out that the film may be postponed. It is being said that a new release date is being decided for the film. The reason behind this is its box office clash with South superstar Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. This is the sequel to the superhit film 'Pushpa'. In such a situation, if there is a clash, then Vicky Kaushal's film may have to suffer a loss in terms of earnings.

Two new gifts at the end of the year

The year 2024 is about to end and this year is going to give many great films to film lovers as it goes by. There are many films in the lineup even in the last two months. Many big-budget films are going to be released at the end of the year. On the occasion of Diwali, there was a big clash of 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and now there is a similar mega clash in December. As per the previously scheduled release date, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' are releasing with a difference of one day. 'Pushpa 2' will be released on December 5 and the release date of Chhaava is December 6.

Release date can be changed

A new report from Mid-Day revealed that the makers of 'Chhaava' have decided to change their release date to avoid a clash and possible commercial impact. Apart from this, they are more likely to choose an earlier release date, which is not confirmed. Nevertheless, a new release date will be announced soon. As a result, the Allu Arjun starrer will enjoy a solo release at the box office, which will benefit it greatly.

Deets about both films

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in their famous roles. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Jagdish Sunil and Ajay Ghosh in important roles. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is a historical epic film which is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Incidentally, it will also feature Rashmika in the important role of Sambhaji's wife, Yesubai. The cast also includes Divya Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and others. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

