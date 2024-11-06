Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana gets its release date, here's an update on second part as well

Follow us on Image Source : X Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana release date announced

Fans have been impatient about knowing each detail of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ramayana'. Earlier this year, many pictures and videos from the sets of the film went viral, which made the fans restless. Ranbir Kapoor's glimpse as Ram won the hearts of the people. Without the film's official announcement, people started speculating about the film. According to the claims, Nitish Tiwari's film, which is being made on a budget of more than 800 crores, has now been officially announced. The makers have made a special post about the film and also revealed that the film is being made in two parts. The release date of the film has also been announced. At present, the star cast of the film has not been officially announced yet.

Makers gave information

Producer Namit Malhotra has shared an Instagram post. Giving information about this, he wrote in the post, 'More than a decade ago, I started a great effort to bring this epic to the big screen, which has ruled billions of hearts for more than 5000 years. And today I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams are working tirelessly with just one purpose. To present the most authentic, sacred and amazing adaptation of our history, our truth and our culture - our 'Ramayana' to people around the world. Join us as we fulfil our dream of bringing our greatest epic alive with pride and reverence… Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027, on behalf of our entire Ramayana family.

Ramayana cast

As we all know Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita. But do you know that KGF star Yash will be seen in the role of Ravana? Yes! The Kannada star recently made the revelation. On the other hand TV actor Ravi Dubey will make his Bollywood debut in the role of Lakshman. If reports are to be believed then Sunny Deol has said yes to playing the role of Lord Hanuman, whereas Miss Universe 2000 and actor Lara Dutta will be seen in the in the role of Kiakayi. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor will have a double role in the film, he will be seen in the role of Parashuram along with Ram. Both parts of the film have been directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel' to Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti', Bollywood actors who made OTT debut in 2024