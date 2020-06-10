Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIXIN Anushka Sharma shares FIRST LOOK of her Netflix film Bulbul

After the huge success of web series Paatal Lok, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to present another masterpiece to her fans. The actor revealed the first look of her next web film Bulbul which will release on Netflix on 24th June. Sharing the first motion poster of the film, she wrote, "Here's your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix_in. Can't wait to share more!" On the other hand, Netflix India wrote, "There's something lurking in the woods!" Check out-

Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Production next project Bulbul is said to be period drama set in Kolkata. The story revolves around superstitions and beliefs. It stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chatterjee. talking about the story, it is about a man named Satya who returns to his village after many years and sees his brother's child-wife Bulbul abandoned and serving the village. It is said that Bulbul has a supernatural element.

While the actress hasn't revealed any other details about the web film, it is said that it is one of the eight projects her production company has been working on. Last month, during a chat with Rajeev Masand, Anushka revealed that she is enjoying her time as a producer. She was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Currently, Anushka Sharma is enjoying her time with her husband Virat Kohli and their parents in home quarantine. She keeps treating fans with pictures and videos of them playing board games and getting goofy. Lately, the actress has been exploring the sunlight spots in her house and sharing beautiful photos on Instagram.

