Anurag Basu: Everyone in Ludo was my first choice

Anurag Basu says every actor in his upcoming multistarrer film Ludo was his first choice

Filmmaker Anurag Basu says every actor in his upcoming multistarrer film Ludo was his first choice, and he is glad that he did not have to make adjustments.

Basu's "Ludo" is an anthology dark comedy starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma.

"Everyone -- from the cast to the crew -- in Ludo was my first choice. I approached each of these actors and all of them said yes. I feel lucky that there was no adjustment to be made," Basu said.

Earlier, Basu shared that "Ludo" was quite an adventure for him because he has never dealt with a film like this before.

"Ludo is unlike any film I've made before. It's been an adventure. It was fantastic working with such a talented ensemble, where each actor brought a unique vision and craft. (Composer) Pritam, one of my closest collaborators who I have worked with on so many projects, worked closely with me to bring this film to life and I am so grateful to him. I'm excited that the film is getting a global audience and hope that they enjoy this Diwali entertainer with their families," Basu had said.

