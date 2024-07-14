Another unnecessary remix! Bad Newz's third song 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' has been released

Bad Newz has been in the news for a long time and due to all the right reasons. the film will be released this week and ahead of that the makers are trying to grab as much as attention possible. The Bad Newz trailer and songs have been received well by the audience. Moreover, its first song 'Tauba Tauba' has been a huge hit thanks to Vicky Kaushal's dancing. The makers of this film also featuring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk have released the third song from Bad Newz. Titled as 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', the song is the remix of Shah Rukh Khan's hit song from the 90's.

'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' is out now

Karan Johar's Dharma Movie took to its Instagram account to share the update with the audience. "Mehboob V/S Sanam just got real! #MereMehboobMereSanam is out now - link in bio! #BadNewz in cinemas this Friday!" read the caption.

The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, with music recreated by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Javed Akhtar's lyrics, set to Anu Malik's original composition, this new version is a distasteful new remix that the world will never be ready for. The new 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' song could be easily added to the list of beautiful songs that have been butchered in the name of remix.

Watch the song here:

About the film

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari is all set to release in theatres on July 19, 2024. This is going to be the first film of Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal together. This is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 released movie 'Good Newz' which featured Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. This film will be Animal famed actor Triptii's first commercial film as a lead.

