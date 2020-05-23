When Anil Kapoor auditioned for Christopher Nolan's Inception. Instead of role, he got his autograph

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILSKAPOOR Anil Kapoor is hopeful that Cristopher Nolan's upcoming film will "bring the audiences back in the theatres"

Anil Kapoor is excited to watch Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. Sharing an anecdote on what had happened when he met Nolan during an audition for film Inception, Anil Kapoor retweeted the Tenet trailer. The actor is hopeful that Nolan's upcoming film will "bring the audiences back in the theatres to watch" a film after the coronavirus lockdown. The film is set to release in July.

“Remember meeting Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception which did not materialise for me at the time but I did get his autograph on a Batman DVD cover for @HarshKapoor_! The @TENETFilm trailer is amazing & I know it will bring the audiences back in the theatres to watch it,” Anil tweeted along with Tenet's recently released second trailer.

Inception, a 2010 science fiction action film, starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. Stars like Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon Lewitt, Cillian Murphy and Ellen Page shared the screen with DiCaprio. The film was about a group of people who would enter people’s dreams to subconsciously manipulate their decisions.

Tenet also belongs to the same genre and stars Dimple Kapadia. A part of the film was shot in Mumbai last year.

