Top five Mumbai bakeries face action as FDA continues state-wide crackdown on unsafe food

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled licenses of five bakeries in the city, among them is the renowned Bimbo Bristol Bakery, an associate unit of Jimmy Boy, a nearly 100-year-old Parsi restaurant located in Fort. The action is part of the FDA's ongoing statewide crackdown on food safety violations and hygiene lapses at public and private food establishments.

What FDA's inspections revealed

In a video earlier released by FDA, cockroaches were seen roaming inside the Bimbo Bristol bakery's bread-making ovens and freezers. According to the FDA, an active infestation of cockroaches, flies, and other insects was found in the kitchen during the inspection.

The inspection also revealed that temperature records for the storage of food items and processing equipment at the bakery were not being maintained correctly. Furthermore, food was being prepared while civil painting work was underway, and surfaces and equipment coming into contact with food had not been adequately cleaned and sanitised. The FDA also alleged that the mandatory medical fitness records of food-handling staff were incomplete which is a violation of food safety regulations.

List of other bakeries whose licenses have been suspended are -

Anmol Bakery and Stores (Koldongri, Andheri East)

New Maharashtra Bakery and Stores (Vashi Naka, Chembur)

Saba Bakery and Stores (Aarey Road, Goregaon)

Unnati Bakery (Laxman Tawde Road, Dahisar).

According to an FDA statement, these establishments were ordered to cease operations immediately after inspections revealed violations regarding hygiene, food handling, and licensing regulations.



The FDA has also issued "stop-business" notices to four other bakeries for operating without a valid license. The bakeries are - Bengaluru Iyengar Bakery (Kalachowki), Golden Bakery (Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar), Mirza & Sons Bakery (Vikhroli), Big Bite Bakery (Kandivali).

Part of a wider food safety crackdown

The latest action comes amid an intensified inspection campaign by the Maharashtra FDA against food establishments across the state. Earlier, the agency had taken similar action against the canteen at Mumbai's KEM Hospital and several other prominent food outlets for alleged violations of food safety regulations.

In another recent case, the FDA issued a notice to a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, who is accused in the Ketan Agrawal murder case, in Pune. The notice directed the establishment to immediately stop business over alleged regulatory violations.

FDA suspends licences of 16 eateries

It is worth noting here that the Maharashtra FDA has seized 1,731 litres of milk and 896 kg of milk products valued at Rs 1.44 lakh during a state-wide special inspection drive, and suspended the licences of 16 hotels, restaurants and other eateries for allegedly violating food safety norms, officials said. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it inspected 103 hotels, restaurants, 'dhabas' and similar establishments across the state during the special inspection drive between July 16 and 21.

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