New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has identified some social media accounts operating from Pakistan which are spreading fake contents on NEET paper leak protests. In a press briefing, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said, "Over 400 such social media accounts have been identified so far and blocked for spreading AI-generated content, deepfake videos, edited photos and other false content related to the protests." These social media handles were found active during Operation Sindoor.

The Delhi Police has also constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate paper leaks in a bid to investigate alleged irregularities in the conduct of public exams. The STF has been formed within the Crime Branch. This team will be led by a DCP-level officer and supervised by the Special CP, Crime, said DCP Central.

Delhi Police fires tear gas shells at protesters

Delhi Police has fired tear gas shells to control protesters at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Will Dharmendra Pradhan resign today?

The Central government and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are all set to hold their third round of talks on Saturday, with the government's response to the NEET paper leak agitation entering a decisive phase after days of negotiations and outreach. The latest meeting between the two sides comes after the Centre agreed to two of the CJP' three key demands while seeking more time on the contentious demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

After the second round of meeting on Friday, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the government had sought time until Saturday afternoon to respond to the demand. Union Minister JP Nadda also confirmed that another meeting had been scheduled, saying the Centre would communicate its position after further deliberations.

It is significant to note that the second round of talks on Friday saw the Centre soften its stance, agreeing to hold negotiations at the Constitution Club instead of a minister's residence and accepting two CJP demands such as no FIRs against peaceful participants of the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over the examination controversy. However, the CJP maintained that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains non-negotiable and also sought a public apology over the alleged police action on protesters.

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Will Dharmendra Pradhan resign today? Major announcement expected after CJP-govt talks at 3pm