Angrezi Medium dialogue promo: Radhika Madan's banter as Irrfan Khan's drunk 'bitiya' will leave you ROFLing

Angrezi Medium dialogue promo: Radhika Madan's banter as Irrfan Khan's 'bitiya' will leave you ROFLing

After releasing the trailer of the much-awaited Angrezi Medium, the makers of the film have now shared a new dialogue promo of the film which is titled 'Papa Ki Bitiya.' The film starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles is in news not just because of the cast but also for the fact that it is the sequel of the hit 2017 film Hindi Medium. The film's release date has now been preponed to March 13 and the plot revolves around a father's struggle to send her daughter abroad for further studies.

Talking about the promo, it shows the fun banter between the father-daughter duo over the habit of drinking. Check out the promo here:

Kareena, who will be seen playing the role of a cop talked about working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium in an interview and said, "I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi told me to do it as it is a cool part even though if it is small as I will get to work with Irrfan''.

Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news about the date change of the film and said, "Angrezi Medium is so special in so many ways but unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment. But what's amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied in our support. Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of 'Gunjan Saxena' and taken my 'Roohi Afza' release date of April 24. Apart from my gratitude, it's just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other... I know this spells a positive change in how we will flourish and coexist in the future. On March 13, ‘Angrezi Medium' will release, and on June 5, 2020 'Roohi- Afzana'."

New release date... #AngreziMedium to arrive *one week* early... Will now release on 13 March 2020. pic.twitter.com/IBzMEqXAes — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and is presented by Jio studios and Prem Vijan. Watch Angrezi Medium trailer here:

