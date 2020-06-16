Amitabh Bachchan shares a lesson on life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's latest film "Gulabo Sitabo" recently released on OTT.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a lesson about life on social media. The veteran actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where he holds a warm drink in his hand. "Life be that icecream in a cone or that stirred warm drink... consume it before it melts or gets cold..!" he captioned the image.

Earlier, Big B had blogged about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that while what leads one to suicide is an "eternal mystery", ending a "most gainful life is simply not permitted".

Sushant was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning.

On the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan's latest film "Gulabo Sitabo" recently released on OTT. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

In "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, the actor plays Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage