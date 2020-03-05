Amitabh Bachchan shares monochrome photo of Jaya Bachchan dressed as Swami Vivekananda, leaves fans in awe

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of wife Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday breezed through his personal photo album and brought out a gem from the archive or what Instagram users like to call Throwback Thursday. Sharing a black and white throwback photo of Jaya Bachchan from her younger days, the megastar captioned it, ''Jaya .. in film ‘Dagtar Babu’ in Bengali playing Vivekanand .. film could not be completed''.

A day before, Amitabh shared a black-and-white from the sets of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. In the caption, he came up with an abbreviation of his film. ''In the world of this Gen Abr., conversation .. for Gulabo Sitabo .. GiBo SiBo .. गीबो सीबो Last time did something like that his was for ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ ... K3G,'' he wrote.

Amitabh keeps on sharing photos from the sets of his films. Earlier, he posted pictures with his Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sharing photo of mini Ranbir, Amitabh wrote, ''THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi ... 1990 to 2020 !!! Phew !! Been a while''.

''she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia,'' the megastar captioned the pic in which Alia can be seen hugging him.

Jaya made her acting debut with 1963 Bengali film Mahanagar before venturing into Bollywood with Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi, co-starring Dharmendra and Utpal Dutt. Jaya last feature along with Amitabh in a cameo in Kareena Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor 2016 starrer Ki and Ka. The movie was directed by R. Balki.

Meanwhile, Amitabh will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut Jhund.