Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in Manali, join Alia and Ranbir for Brahmastra's climax

Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan join Ranbir, Alia in Manali

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and gorgeous actress Mouni Roy have joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra schedule. It is a 15-day shoot schedule in the picturesque Himachal town. They will be filming for the climax of Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy adventure. It will be larger than life climax scene. For unversed, Ranbir plays the character of Shiva who can emit fire from his palms and Big B plays his guru. He is in a strong supportive role for Shiva.

“Amitji is in Manali, for the next few days before he moves to another shoot in a foreign location in early December. The film’s antagonists, Mouni-Roy and Saurav Gurjar too, will be a part of this schedule, that requires some amount of prep before the camera rolls,” informed the source.

Amitabh Bachchan was captured at the airport on his way to Manali. Check out the video below:

Earlier, photos of Alia and Ranbir being welcomed by locals in Manali went viral on social media. Now, a photo of Big B posing with a little fan in Himachal has surfaced. ICYMI, have a look: