Ali Fazal's mother no more, actor requests privacy

Ali Fazal's mother passed away in Lucknow

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday morning after "quick succession of health complications", according to the official statement released by his spokesperson. Fazal's mother breathed her last in Lucknow. Requesting some privacy from media and fans, Fazal said, "Ali's mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.," the statement read.

Paying tribute to his mother, the actor wrote on Twitter. "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali". He also shared her photograph.

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Fazal's fiance, actress Richa Chadha shared his post and wrote, "Hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie."

The couple was supposed to get married earlier this year but had to cancel their plans due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Fazal is popularly known for films like Fukrey, which also starred Richa and Oscar-nominated Victoria and Abdul. He was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur.

