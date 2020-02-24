Akshay Kumar shares Sooryavanshi new release date with special video featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to roar loud with the upcoming Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi. While fans can't wait to see Khiladi Kumar create magic in a cop avatar in the film, the climax scene will also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, tripling the treat. Today, the makers have announced the new release date of the cop drama, which also features Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi, which was earlier slated to release on March 27, will now hit the screens on March 24.

"Ain't no time for crime 'coz Aa Rahi Hai Police!#Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch", Akshay Kumar shared a video announcing Sooryavanshi new release date.

