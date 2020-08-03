Akshay Kumar shares poster of next film 'Raksha Bandhan'

Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandha to announce his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Raksha Bandhan will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The movie is schedules to hit theaters on November 5, next year.

Announcing Raksha Bandhan, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly, it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film #RakshaBandhan to my sister Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special.”

“Directed by @aanandlrai. Written by #HimanshuSharma. Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplOfficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms. Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai. In theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn,” he further added.

In a statement according to indianexpress.com, Aanand said, “Akshay is such a talented actor and I am really excited to collaborate with him once again for Raksha Bandhan. The film is a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.”

“Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life,” Akshay said about the film on Instagram.

Raksha Bandhan marks the second collaboration of actor Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai. Besides Raksha Bandhan, Akshay will also be seen in Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re.

