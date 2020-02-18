Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar shares 'good vibes only' with Katrina Kaif in this BTS picture from Sooryavanshi

The latest BTS picture from Sooryavanshi shared by Akshay Kumar is sure to bring a wide smile on your face. In the photo, the Khiladi Kumar can be seen posing with co-star Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together on the big screen after nine years. The two have previously worked in Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

Akshay Kumar shared the heartwarming picture posing with Katrina Kaif with a caption that said, "If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS".

Besides Akshay Kumar and Katrina, Sooryavanshi also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Sikandar Kher in key roles. Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham will also be seen making a special cameo in the movie.

Stills and teaser posters of the movie have been building up the excitement levels amongst the fans. The cop-action film is all set to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has his hands full with some very interesting projects which include, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Atrangi Re. Katrina, on the other hand, has been majorly in the news for her rumoured love affair with Vicky Kaushal.

