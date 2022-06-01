Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj: Where to Watch, Trailer, Tickets, Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall the audience with his historical film Samrat Prithviraj, co-starring Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. It releases on June 3. Earlier, the film was titled 'Prithviraj' but was later changed to 'Samrat Prithviraj' following a court litigation a week ahead of its release. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is Yash Raj Films’ first historical creation, based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this larger-than-life cinematic spectacle. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as Kumar's on-screen beloved Sanyogita.

Samrat Prithviraj is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. If you are excited to watch Akshay and Manushi starrer, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Samrat Prithviraj's release date?

The film will be released on June 3.

Who is the director of Akshay Kumar starrer?

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

What is the star cast of Samrat Prithviraj?

Akshay Kumar as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha

Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai

Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita

Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori

Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra

Sakshi Tanwar

Ajoy Chakrabarty

Govind Pandey

Where to book Samrat Prithviraj's tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Samrat Prithviraj's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

What is the running time of Akshay Kumar-Manushi starrer?

2 hours and 15 minutes

Who is the music director of Samrat Prithviraj?

The film's songs are composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara. Lyrics are written by Varun Grover.

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Samrat Prithviraj:

Trailer of Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj