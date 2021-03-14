Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif announce Sooryavanshi release date on Rohit Shetty's birthday

On the birthday of filmmaker Rohit Shetty today, actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif announced the release date of their most-awaited film Sooryavanshi. The duo revealed that the film will hit the cinema halls on April 30. Sharing a teaser video on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai PoliceWoman police officer #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021."

The video read, "One year ago on 2nd March 2020, Sooryavanshi trailer was launched and our beloved audience showered it with love. But little did we know what was coming. The world came to a sudden halt. We had to issue a statement postponing the release of our film. But we promised our audience that Sooryavanshi will be back in theatres when the time is right. We know it's been a year but a promise is a promise. And guess what the wait is finally over. Aa Rahi Hai Police... Releasing worldwide in cinemas only... 30th April."

On Rohit Shetty's birthday, his leading hero Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share a picture with him and wished him an action-packed year.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "It was easiest to bond with Rohit because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead." The actor shared a picture featuring him with Shetty from the sets of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

On The other hand, Katrina Kaif wrote, "And it’s coming Sooryavanshi in cinemas April 30 th... Aa raha hai storm. Aa rahi hai police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide, only in cinemas, on 30th April 2021."

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen as a DSP and Katrina will be playing his love interest. The two actors will be seen coming together for Sooryavanshi after nine years. Katrina earlier said, "Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour." The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

Sooryavanshi will also witness Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh come together for a high-octane climax. When the three worlds -- Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba -- will collide in the film, it will definitely be EPIC.