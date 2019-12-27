Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh’s Good Newwz releases today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh’s Good Newwz to hit theaters today

Good Newwz(2019) has been creating a lot of noise among the viewers, courtesy its terrific trailer and peppy songs. The film is undoubtedly one of the much-awaiting releases of the year. Now, the wait is over as the film has hit the theaters today, ie December 27th. Starring, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Good Newwz is a romantic comedy about two couples undergoing the process of IVF. While they enter the IVF center thinking they will get their own baby, things get messed up when they find that the sperms of each couple have been exchanged with each other.

The film has already attracted many eyeballs with hilarious one-liners in the trailer and a very talented star cast. While Akshay and Kareena’s reunion on the big screen after a decade is one reason that fans were excited about the film, Diljit and Kiara’s new pairing is also very appealing for everyone. Additionally, the subject of the film also leaves viewers thinking about what will happen in a situation like this.

Good Newwz trailer:

Good Newwz will face Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 at the box office. Released on December 20th, the cop drama has already raked in Rs 126 crore in one week and it is expected to shine at the box office in the coming days as well. Considering it is Salman’s 54th birthday today, the die-hard fans of the superstar will definitely rush to the theaters to enjoy their favourite Chulbul Pandey’s magic on the big screen. It would be interesting to see how Good Newwz stands up infront of dabangg 3.

Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and is the last Bollywood release of this year, of this decade.

Dabangg 3 trailer:

